June 14, 1931 - June 2, 2023

PORTAGE – Lovice D. "Jonnie" Klemp, age 91, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

Jonnie was born on June 14, 1931, in Honey Creek Township, Sauk County, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Viola (Buelow) Lichte.

She married Elmer Klemp on September 1, 1951. He preceded her in death on January 17, 1987.

Jonnie worked for Miller, Brussell, Ebben and Glaeske for 21 years. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her nephews: David Baier, Randy Baier, Gary Baier, Rick Baier, Kurt Baier and Todd Baier; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmer, a brother in infancy, her special cousins: Delores and Norbert Baier, Arletta and Roman Wachter, Arlan and Maureen Dunse; and her special friend, Chuck Crawford on July 14, 1993.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 850 Armstrong St., Portage, with the Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran School or The American Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank the staff at Tivoli and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.