May 23, 1939—May 11, 2023

CALAMUS—Lloyd J. Lathrop, 83, of the Town of Calamus, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the University Hospital in Madison, WI.

A visitation for Lloyd will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Interment will be at Leipsig Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146.

Lloyd was born on May 23, 1939 the son of James and Edna (Krueger) Lathrop in Beaver Dam, WI. He was a 1958 graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

Lloyd served his country in the United States Air Force for four years as an Airplane Mechanic. On April 11, 1971, he was united in marriage with Carol J. Krenz at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, WI.

Lloyd retired from Burgess-Norton Manufacturing after working for 30 years as a Tool and Die Maker.

Lloyd was a faithful and active member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a member of the Beaver Dam American Legion Post # 146. He had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying.

Lloyd will be deeply missed by his wife of 52 years, Carol; his daughter, Kari (Peter) Capaul of Appleton; his son, Craig (Janell) Lathrop of Fall River; six grandchildren: Amanda Capaul, Calista Capaul, Braeden Capaul, Preston Capaul, Hailey Lathrop and James Lathrop; his sister, Joyce Stolarczyk of Watertown. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Elroy Lathrop.

Memorials donation may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.