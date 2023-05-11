Nov. 10, 1927—May 6, 2023

NECEDAH—Laudis “Lou” Darnell, passed away peacefully, at the age of 95, on May 6, 2023.

Born on November 10, 1927, to George and Myrtle Mosher. She was the oldest of three children. She had two brothers, William and Jerry.

In her early years, Lou was a talented dancer and she and her brother, Bill, danced competitively.

She met her loving husband, James Darnell, while he was training at Fort McCoy and they married on November 12, 1949.

They had six children: Sara Macht, Joseph (Mary), James (Sherri), Scott (Pam), Cynthia Denton (Bill), and George. She adored her 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Lou was well known for her wonderful homemade bread (affectionately known by her grandchildren as “yummy” bread), her fabulous pies, and made the best fudge you’d ever want to eat!.

She and her husband, Jim, were active members of several square-dancing clubs. Lou also loved attending any Necedah High School games in which her kids or grandkids played. Lou was a bus driver for the Necedah Area School District for many years and also worked at Best Power Technology.

Her favorite hobby was genealogy and had traced one branch of her family tree back to the 700’s. She had a green thumb and a love for flowers and houseplants. She loved feeding and watching birds, especially hummingbirds.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James, a son, Joseph, a son, James and his wife Sherri, one great-granddaughter, Kyanna, and her parents and her brothers.

We would like to thank the caring staff and friends she made over the 10 years that she lived at Oak Grove Assisted Living in Necedah. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Fairview Nursing Home who gave her such excellent care the last five weeks of her life, and for also taking care of our family while we were there during this difficult time. A special thanks to the Deacons of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and Christine Heinzl for being a spiritual blessing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, WI. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 9:30 to until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.