March 28, 1944—April 27, 2023

POYNETTE – Karen Kay Astle, age 79, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Karen was born on March 28, 1944, in Baraboo, the daughter of Robert and Ella (McLean) Astle. She moved to Poynette in 1972 and owned the Frontier Bar for 25 years. Karen then worked for American Family Insurance, retiring after 17 years. She enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting, puzzling and reading.

She is survived by her siblings: Neal (Patti) Astle, Philip Astle and Sharon (Gary Heintz) Crahen; her nieces and nephews: James Astle, Katie (Brian) Peper, Amy (Doug) Schuette and William (Kim) Crahen; her very close friends: Buddy Porter, Joan Koch, Ann Koeppel, Mavis Hathaway, and Joan Squires; her second family: The Pam Blanchard family, the Dane and Roxie Brue family, the Gary and Diana Kaschinske family, the Veronica Lerch family, the Steve and Tammie Tomlinson family, the Tori and Jeff Vaningan family and the Pat and Nancy Gatling family; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law, Dennis Crahen, her niece, Paula Astle and her nephew, Mark Astle.

A Salute to Karen will be at 12:00 noon on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Frontier Bar in Poynette, followed by a Celebration of Karen’s Life at the Poynette/Dekorra Fire Department, 606 Water Tower Road, Poynette, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Private inurnment will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo.

There are certain people who make the world a better place just by being in it. You are one of those people Grammie!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Karen’s memory, c/o Diana Kaschinske.

The family would like to thank her Pioneer Place family, Wisconsin Dells Health Services, Poynette Dekorra Fire and EMS, Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Poynette Police Department for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.