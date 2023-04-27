Sept. 18, 1934—April 17, 2023

CELINA, OH—June (Fischer) Danback went home to be with her Savior and Lord on April 17, 2023 at the age of 88.

She was born on September 18, 1934 in Appleton, WI to the late Oscar and Clara (Hartzheim) Fischer.

On July 18, 1959 in Stevensville, WI, she married her husband, Jim Danback.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters: Barbara and Tom Risch, Lori and Mike Fehland, and Tracy Meyer; grandchildren: Nick and Jenn Phillips, Ryan and Megan Phillips, Sarah, Jessica, and Josh Fehland, Heather and Thomas Meyer; and great-grandchildren: Madi, Brad and Corbin Phillips, and Layla Meyer.

She is also survived by siblings and in-laws: Don and Carol Fischer of Appleton, WI, Rita Gong of Granger, IN, Earl and Dot Fischer of Madison, WI, Al and Jane Fischer of Colgate, WI, Ruth and Art Miller of Wauwatosa, WI and Joann Fischer of Appleton, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a grandchild, Rachel Meyer; great-grandchild, Chloe Phillips; siblings and in-laws: Carl Fischer, Kenny Fischer, Chuck Fischer, and Elaine and Junnie Polzein.

She and her loving husband, Jim, raised their family in Saukville and West Bend, WI. When their three daughters left to make their own lives they moved to Necedah, where they dedicated their lives to their strong faith and special devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary.

June made it her mission in life to share that faith with loved ones.

Three years ago, they decided to make the move to Celina, OH to be closer to family.

She always had beautiful flower gardens and grew lots of vegetables. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed traveling and seeing new places.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday April 22, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Coldwater, OH. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery also in Coldwater.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.