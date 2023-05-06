Nov. 16, 1943—May 2, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Judith “Judy” L. Colwell, age 79, of Beaver Dam, WI passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at her residence with her loving husband by her side. Judy was born November 16, 1943 in West Bend, the daughter of Evelyn (Bartel) and Hugo Kempf.

Judy was born and raised in West Bend, graduating from West Bend High School in 1961.

She married Keith Russell Colwell, April 11, 1964 at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in West Bend, WI. Together they raised their three children in West Bend, later moving to Beaver Dam where they reside today.

Judy was a clerical worker at West Bend Company, Enger Kress, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Davis Furniture, then retiring from Supreme Manufacturing in Beaver Dam.

She enjoyed crochet, embroidery, crossword puzzles, golfing, bowling leagues, she was an avid reader and loved to travel with her husband after retirement. She’d challenge her family and friends to a good game of cribbage or sheepshead.

Judy was a lifelong member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, a member of First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and a member of the Jay Cee’s of West Bend.

Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Keith; three children: Jacqueline (Wayne) Kempf, Todd (Seth Dubry) Colwell, Ann (Cody) Beckman; four grandchildren: Justin (Samantha) Kempf, Tyler (Megan) Kempf, Jolie Beckman, Emma Beckman; three great-grandchildren: Reid, Branch, Declan Kempf; one brother, Norman (Rosemary) Kempf; sister-in-law, Jean (Richard) Mehring. Further survived by many other relatives and friends she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1044 S. Silverbrook Dr., West Bend, WI with Pastor Jim Hearne officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation from 9:00 a.m.–10:45 a.m. at the church. A private interment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.

A special thank you to Hillside Hospice in Beaver Dam, Home Instead Senior Care of Beaver Dam, Froedtert Cancer Center in Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to: Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, Inc., 118 N. Bedford Road, Suite 100, Mount Krisco, NY 10549-2555 or by phone 914-683-1001 or email to: carcinoid@carcinoid.org.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.