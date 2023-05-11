Sept. 28, 1946 – May 7, 2023

John T. Pelton passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Jack was born September 28, 1946 to Lloyd and Jeanne (Klabough) Pelton. He was a graduate of Mauston High School.

Out of high school he went to barber school. That summer he started working at Hiawatha Valley Redi-Mix, and never returned to barber school.

Jack began Pelton Trucking in September 1981, hauling sand and gravel, a job he enjoyed until his retirement in 2007. Jack was on the Mauston Fire Department for 10 years.

On September 12, 1970 he married Marlene Nelson. They would have been married September 28, 1970 had it been on a Saturday, as it holds significance to both of them, being they share a birthday on that day. (Born the same year, and in the same hospital too!)

Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Jack is survived by his wife of 52+ years, Marlene; his sister, Sandy (Rollie) Wedekind; niece, Rylee Wedekind (Todd Streicher); great-nieces: Ryann and Raine Streicher; cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church, W8943 Cty. Rd. S, Elroy, WI on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at East Lemonweir. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Lemonweir Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.

