June 4, 1936—April 27, 2023

KINGWOOD, TX—John was born in Lyndon Station in 1936. He was a son of John Sweeney II and Margaret (Havey) Sweeney. John graduated from Dells High in 1955.

He and his wife Carolyn Heitman Sweeney were married for 51 years.

John was licensed as an Electrician and began his career with Nordberg in Milwaukee, Then, he was recruited to IBM in Poughkeepsie NY. He Then moved the family from Sun Prairie, to Virginia where he worked for Tenneco. While at Tenneco, he took a transfer to Texas. He lived there for 46 years in Kingwood.

John liked computers, mechanical projects and enjoyed following his kids though their lives.

John is preceded in death by his brothers: James (Mary), Francis “Bud” and his wife Helen R. Sweeney and sister, Catherine Gavinski and her husband Robert S., in-laws: Gary Heitman, Norm Heitman and Nancy Hanson.

Survivors include John’s children: Kathleen Ford (Harvey), Brian Sweeney (Christine), Karen Vowell (Lewis), Jeff Sweeney (Becky), Tim Sweeney(Lorena) and Lynne Hosler (Bill); brothers-in-law: Sheldon Hanson (Rita), Mark Heitman (Ellen) Mike Heitman (Dawn) Jean Runde (Kevin). John will be missed by the many nieces, nephews, 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren.

The Irishman John, the tinker, the inventor, problem solver, will be remembered for dancing, softspoken conversations, and, who relished family gatherings will always be remembered for soft spoken conversations, dancing, traveling, and family gatherings.