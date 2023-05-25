Nov. 22, 1939—May 20, 2023

HORICON—Jerry Elmer Bunkoske, 83, of Horicon, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 20, 2023, at his home in Horicon with his loving wife by his side.

Funeral services for Jerry will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, graveside military honors will be conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

Jerry was born the son of Elmer and Bernice (Glamann) Bunkoske on November 22, 1939, in Beaver Dam, WI. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1958.

Jerry went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army Reserves. Jerry was the current President of Oak Hill Cemetery Association and former employee of BYCO Flooring in Mayville.

Jerry was united in marriage to Shirley A. Wendorf, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon in April 1959. Together they raised four boys. Shirley preceded him in death. Jerry found love again and was united in marriage on June 6, 1986, to Judith A. Boomsma at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Jerry was a lifelong and active member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. He was a member of numerous boards and committees and was integral in the building of the new church. He was incredibly proud of the beautiful church that was constructed.

Jerry found great happiness and contentment being in nature. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his family and friends. Jerry was a hunter’s safety instructor for over 25 years sharing his love and respect for the outdoors with many generations. Jerry was instrumental in Horicon baseball programs and coached for many years. He was also inducted into the Rock River League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jerry treasured the time he was able to spend with loved ones. He and Judy spent many years camping, creating many memories along the way. Jerry had a wonderful time going to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packer games with his sons. He also was a proud member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Jerry will be missed by his loving and supportive wife, Judy; his children: Mark (Kim) Bunkoske of Waupun, Randall (Pat) Bunkoske of Alcester, SD, Craig Bunkoske of Juneau, and Kelly (Lisa) Bunkoske of Beaver Dam; his stepchildren: Rebecca (Mike) Lemoine of Orlando, FL and Carrie (Leon) Bunker of Beaver Dam; his 10 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Daniel (Debbie) Bunkoske; his sister, Connie Bunkoske; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and mother of his children, Shirley; and brother, Dick Bunkoske.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Rick Mccanna as well as all of the hospice and healthcare workers who showed such love and compassion to Jerry and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com