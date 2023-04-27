June 5, 1986—April 22, 2023

Jennifer L. Severson, age 36, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 after a long battle of Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

Jennifer, daughter of Richard and Pamela Steele was born June 5, 1986 in Baraboo.

She was a 2004 graduate of Baraboo High School. On August 27, 2011 she was united in marriage to Justin Severson in Baraboo; he passed away from an accident in 2019.

Jennifer was a stay-at-home mother who adored her children and was also employed by Allen Steele Co., Inc.

She is survived by her two amazing children: Liam and Katherine; parents, Rich (Pam) Steele; brother, Travis (Chelsey) Steele; nieces and nephews: Declynn, Dane and Levi Steele; grandparents; aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Justin Severson, grandparents: Katherine Brown, Avis Steele and her aunt, Tamla Fikar.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at The Destination Church, 1000 11th St. in Baraboo at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Basinski officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. as well as on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the children would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank Dr. Heun and the staff at SSM Health St. Clare’s, Bristol Hospice, especially nurse Amy for the care shown to Jennifer and her family. A special thank you to Dr. Stefan Gluck of Miami, FL as well as Carolyn Newman, Wendi Bieber and Denise Wittich with the Pink Angels Memorial Foundation of Florida; your love and support to Jennifer and our family over the last few years has been more than we could have asked for.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.