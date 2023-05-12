Jan. 20, 1949—May 10, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Janice M. Nattila, age 74, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, May 18, 2023, there will be a memorial gathering at St. Katharine Drexel Church from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

The former Janice Marie Kastenmeier was born on January 20, 1949 in Beaver Dam, WI to Joseph C. and Marcella (Hammer) Kastenmeier. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1967.

Jan attended Mount Mary College and continued at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, IA, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, with high honors. She worked in the accounting field before focusing on homemaking and volunteering.

Jan enjoyed golf, volleyball, baking, knitting, and traveling with her husband. Upon moving back to Beaver Dam she enjoyed volunteering at the Dodge County Food Pantry, Hillside Manor, and the Watermark. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church where she was active with the Catholic Women and helped with funeral luncheons.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Nattila; her mother, Marcella Kastenmeier of Beaver Dam; seven brothers and sisters: Sandra Key of Beaver Dam, Charles Kastenmeier of Beaver Dam, Deb (Tom) Gricius of Beaver Dam, Keith (Shelly) Kastenmeier of Blaine, MN, Donna (Jim) Rochwite of Beaver Dam, Joe (Deana) Kastenmeier of DeForest, and Karen (Curt) Frazier of Appleton; a sister-in-law and three brothers-in-law: Linda Mikkola of Ashby, MA, Charles Nattila of New Boston, NH, David (Ellen) Nattila of Portland CT, and Steven (Robyn) Nattila of Fitzwilliam, NH; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her father; two brothers-in-law: Gary Key and Lee Mikkola; and a great niece, Briana Konitzer.

If desired, memorials may be made in Janice M. Nattila’s name to Dodge County Food Pantry or St. Vincent DePaul of Dodge County.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Hillside Manor for their wonderful care and compassion they showed to Jan.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.