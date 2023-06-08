Feb. 16, 1945 – May 31, 2023
MCFARLAND – Janet Lee Peterson Hornback passed away with family by her side on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)