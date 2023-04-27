May 5, 1934—April 23, 2023

MADISON—Ina Storandt, age 88, of Madison, WI, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Ina was born May 5, 1934 in New Haven Township, WI, the daughter of William and Bertha (Leege) Storandt. She was employed by Equitable and Poehling Capital Management.

Ina is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Walter, Homer, Earl, and Erwin; sisters: Geraldine Hesler, Mabel Sullivan, Irene Dean-Storandt, Betty Worm; and two nephews.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.