Dec. 5, 1956—May 7, 2023

NECEDAH—Horst “Vern” W. Schaefer, age 66, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Oak Grove Assisted Care in Necedah. He was born on December 5, 1956 in Racine, WI to Horst O. and Anneliese F. (Ertmer) Schaefer.

Horst “Vern” was a very gentle and caring soul.

Having worked for IBM as a Systems Engineer, he was known for his computer expertise and had the honor of configuring the laptop used by Jodie Foster’s character in the movie “Contact”.

He was also an avid Packers fan. His love of family, especially his children, Adam and Lydia, his friends at Oak Grove and nature, was always expressed by him in the highest regard. We will miss him very much and will hold him deep in our hearts with love.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horst and Anneliese Schaefer and brothers: Reinhold and Charlie Schaefer.

He is survived by sisters: Doris Schaefer of Scottsdale, AZ, Linda (Scott) Carter and Susanne Wollschlager of Necedah; son, Adam Schaefer of GA; daughter, Lydia Schaefer of NC; and several nieces and nephews.

According to Vern’s wishes, no funeral services will be held at this time.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.