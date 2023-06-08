April 16, 1930 - June 4, 2023

PORTAGE – Hazel L. Mulryan, age 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Heritage House.

Hazel was born on April 16, 1930, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Thalia (Becker) Jensen. She was married to John Mulryan on May 8, 1954. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2015.

Hazel was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Hazel enjoyed bingo games and word finds at Heritage House. She loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Tom (Sally Hermsmeier) Mulryan, Ron (Janine) Jensen, Sharon Long, Ken (Dawn) Mulryan and Steve (Sari) Mulryan; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her sisters and brothers: Linda (Mike) Kuwitzky, John (Alice) Jensen, Marian Gafner, Sue (Louie) Comte, Dorothy (Donald) Ziemke, and Gordon Jensen; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, two granddaughters: Angela Mulryan and Kristina Mulryan, her brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Joanne Jensen, and her sister-in-law, June Jensen.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Heritage House for seven years of excellent care of our mother.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.