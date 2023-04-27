July 26, 1943—April 18, 2023
GULFPORT, MS—Harold L.D. Cook, age 79, peacefully passed April 18, 2023, joining his parents, siblings, and first wife.
He was survived by his sons: Jeff (Jill) and Scott; grandchildren: Sierra, Drevin, and Adam; great-grandchildren: Ella-Byrd and Adeline Grace; second wife, Mary Lueloff
A devoted family man who enjoyed sitcoms, old movies, animals, nature, hunting, fishing, and sports. He loved to teach anyone who shared his passion for the outdoors. His legendary storytelling and laugh made him the center of attention in any setting. He will be missed, remembered, and always loved.
