June 11, 1944 - June 5, 2023

PORTAGE – Glenn A. Johnson, Jr., age 78, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, in his home on the farm and land he loved, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with a rare bladder cancer.

He was born on June 11, 1944, in Portage, WI, the son of Glenn A. Johnson, Sr. and Gertrude Johnson (nee Johnson). Glenn married Mary Ann Radtke in 1965. They were married from 1965-1980, and together they had four children. He then married the love of his life, Carolyn Knutson/Dulin in Las Vegas, NV on December 19, 1986.

Glenn was employed by Moore's Grocery Store in Portage, WI, Gisholt Manufacturing in Madison, WI, Ohio Medical/Ohmeda (Plant Manager), also in Madison, later founded his own business, The Wood Club, in Madison, WI, and finished his career with Weiser Concrete, Portage WI, where he retired.

Glenn loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman, enjoying his land through hunting, farming, raising beef cattle, and growing and keeping a rather large and plentiful garden every year, sharing his produce with family and friends. He loved his pets and had a special connection with his hunting lab, Pickles.

Glenn made many trips camping on the Mississippi River with his wife and family. He also loved going on cruises with his daughters, hunting and fishing across the country with his son, son-in-law and grandsons, and truly enjoyed time on the water. He stayed active and involved, bowling, playing pool, gambling, playing cards, shaking dice, and spending many "Happy Hours" at his favorite establishments.

Glenn was a great teacher and mentor to his children and grandchildren, always willing to lend a hand and help "figure it out". A man of so many talents who could fix most anything. He was a long-time member of Ducks Unlimited, and many bowling leagues.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children: Brenda Radtke, twins, Karen (Paul) Nehring and Ken (Cindy) Johnson, Jennifer "Seed" (Mike) Fountain, and step-daughter, Paula Dulin; grandchildren: Dustin Bolgrihn, Kendra Kron (Johnson), twins, Tyler and Caleb Johnson, Mitchell Nehring, Cash Otradovec, Lydia Messmer (Sprain), Anyka Schultz (Sprain), triplets, Mariah (Schmitz), Micah, and Kyla Sprain, Ryan Fountain, Cole Nehring, and Casey Fountain; great-grandchildren: Summer, Alexia, Cara, Camden, Wyatt, Kinley, Sawyer (Schultz), Sawyer (Kron), Rilee, Raegan (Schultz), Kennedy, and Reagan (Johnson).

He was preceded in death by parents, Glenn and Gertrude; siblings: Jimmy, Agnes (Barrett), Helen (Eulberg); nieces: Kimberly and Kathy (Barrett); nephew, Lydel Knutson; in-laws: George and Rosellia Radtke, Leonard and Evelyn Knutson, Don Barrett, Gordy Kraut, and Bill and Eveon Husebo.

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Foxy's Bar & Grill in Briggsville, WI, on June 11, 2023, which would have been his 79th birthday celebration.

The family would like to thank Dr. Adam Levin and his nursing staff, St. Claire and St. Mary's Hospitals and oncology unit/staff, and SSM Health at Home Hospice for their care and support. A special thanks to Crystal Wormet, RN, for her exceptional care and comfort to Glenn and the family through his final days.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.