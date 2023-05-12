Oct. 15, 1955—May 9, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Gerald L. Wittnebel, 67, of Beaver Dam was called to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Gerald was born on October 15, 1955 in Beaver Dam to Roger and Jeanette (Krenz) Wittnebel. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

Jerry was married to Debra Manke on February 22, 1975 at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was employed with Mills Fleet Farm as an Assistant Manager until his retirement. Jerry most recently was employed as Director of Grounds with Highland Memory Gardens.

Jerry was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed hunting when he was younger and traveling on his Harley Davidson. He loved watching racing especially sprint cars and World of Outlaws.

Jerry especially loved being a grandpa, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and family cook outs.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Debbie of Beaver Dam; three children: Jamie (Stacy) Wittnebel, Scott (Kelly) Wittnebel, and Tammy (Juan) Balleza all of Beaver Dam; his mother, Jeanette Wittnebel of Beaver Dam; 10 grandchildren: Autumn (Nate) Sell, Juan Balleza, Jr., Rosella Balleza, Kylie Wittnebel, Alexander Wittnebel, Gavin Wittnebel, Mason Wittnebel, Benjamin Wittnebel, Liliana Balleza, and Azalea-Jo Balleza; great grandson, Carson Sell; brothers and sisters-in-law; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A memorial gathering will be held at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Stratman will officiate.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.