Nov. 30, 1948—April 18, 2023

LAKE DELTON/NORTH FORT MYERS, FL—Gary Gilbertson, age 74, of Lake Delton, WI/North Fort Myers, FL, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Cape Coral, FL.

Private family memorial funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells, WI with Reverend Craig Wolfgram officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells. A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held following the service from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Crystal Room at Buffalo Phil’s, 150 Gasser Rd., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.

Gary was born November 30, 1948 in Monroe, WI, the son of Lyle and Inez (Ingwell) Gilbertson. He grew up farming in Monroe and Monticello and attended schools there.

In November of 1967 he married Jayne Lehnherr in Mt. Horeb, WI. In 1969 he was inducted into the U.S. Army and honorably discharged in 1971. After returning home, Gary worked as a truck driver for 38 years driving for Briggs, Gross, Schultz Brothers, Roadway and YRC and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union.

Gary didn’t care much for sitting around. He stayed busy working on projects and fixing things, enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and most of all fishing in Canada.

For the past 10 years, Gary and Jayne have enjoyed their retirement in Florida, where they have made many more dear friends and have adopted the snow bird way of life.

Gary is survived by his wife, Jayne; daughters: Pamela (Mike) Woodward of Platteville, WI and Robin (Dan) Marsich of Wisconsin Dells, WI; brothers: Dennis (Rita), Richard (Michelle) and Kenton; sisters: Vickie (Bruce) Stamn, Jeanne (Jim Ryan) Gilbertson and Julie (Dale) Thompson; and five grandchildren: Michael, Damon, Ava, Evan and Vanessa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Brian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family to be given to the Badger Honor Flight would be appreciated.

