MAUSTON/OAKFIELD—Edmund G. Wafle, age 80, formerly of Mauston and Oakfield, passed away on April 27, 2023.

Ed is survived by his two sons: Mark (Nicole) and Matt (Meredith); four grandchildren: Vienna, Dayne, Drake, Alice; four brothers and sisters: Veronica Nemitz, Laurence (Francie), Pat (Diane), Carolyn “Suz” (Bill) Wafle-Guenther; long-time friend, Sue Becker; former wife, Mary Sue Wafle.

Ed is preceded in death by mother, Marcella, father, George, and sister, Joanne Grosklaus.

On June 9, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in LaValle a celebration of Ed’s life will occur with a visitation from 9:00–11:00 AM, followed by an 11:00 AM memorial service.

In lieu of flowers please direct desired resources to the Oakfield Recreation Association, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ed was born and raised on the family farm near Mauston.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force then worked for 30+ years at Farm Credit Services in Fond du Lac.

As an active member of the Oakfield community, he served 13 years on the school board, was heavily involved in coaching his sons’ sports teams and was active at St. James Catholic Church. In retirement, Ed contributed to numerous organizations in various roles around the Mauston area, most notably on the Juneau County Board of Supervisors.

Ed was passionate about nature, attending his grandchildren’s activities, and helping family and friends.

A special thank you to the staff at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center and The Grand Hills Castle for their loving care.

Ed positively impacted so many people and organizations during his lifetime of service, he will be greatly missed.

Heritage Funeral Homes

414-321-7440