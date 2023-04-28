Dec. 21, 1949—April 25, 2023

PARDEEVILLE—Donna M. Miller, 73, of Pardeeville, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

Donna was born on December 21, 1949 in Woodstock, IL to Donald and Marian (Beisner) Walter. She was married to Gregory C. Miller on October 25, 1969 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Donna was a people person who enjoyed visiting with anyone she could. She will be remembered as always wanting to help out and nurse people back to health.

Donna is survived by her husband, Gregory of Pardeeville; four sons: Travis (Tracy Weber) of Arlington, Scott (Dee), Matthew, and Christopher (Tina) all of Columbus; two siblings; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

A private immediate family memorial service will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.