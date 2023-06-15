Nov. 14, 1949—June 9, 2023

BARABOO—Donna Gayle (Stein) Weis, age 73, of Baraboo, WI, went to be with her Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023, following a brave seven-year battle with multiple myeloma with her loving husband by her side.

Donna was born in Madison on November 14, 1949 to Clayton and Helen (Smith) Stein. As a young child, her family moved to Baraboo.

Donna was a 1968 graduate of Baraboo High School. She then attended the St. Mary’s School of Radiologic Technology in Madison, graduating in 1971. Donna was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital for over 40 years, retiring in 2014. She also taught Radiography classes for Madison Area Technical College on a part-time basis.

Donna married Sheldon (Kenneth) Howard, Jr. in 1981. Together they had two children, Melissa and John Howard. They were later divorced. In 2000, Donna married Joseph Weis in Verona, WI.

Donna forged many strong professional and personal relationships with her colleagues. She was a consummate caregiver to her patients and friends in need. Her strong Christian faith supported her throughout not only her own medical challenges, but also those of her family and friends.

She was an example of strength, courage, faith and grace throughout her life. She enjoyed an ever- expanding circle of friends.

She loved entertaining, travel, hiking, dancing, gardening, concerts, decorating for every holiday and class reunions. Donna loved her church community and volunteered whenever needed.

She is survived by her husband, Joe, of Baraboo; son, John Howard of Denver, CO, and his son, Kamdyn; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Julie (Weis) Klein, Bloomington, MN; brother-in-law, Jim Buller, Baraboo; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Jeanne (Howard) Sterken of McFarland, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Helen (Smith) Stein, her daughter, Melissa Howard, and sister, Jeanie (Stein) Buller.

Visitation will be held at Emanuel Church of Baraboo, 101 14th Street, on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 4:30 to 7:00 PM and again on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Ronald Bupp presiding. Inurnment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery followed by a time of food and fellowship at Emanuel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emanuel Church of Baraboo or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Redlin–Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.