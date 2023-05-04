May 13, 1946—March 27, 2023

NEW LISBON—David Henry Krause, age 76, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at his home. He was born on May 13, 1946 in New Lisbon to Henry and Edna (Benson) Krause.

David proudly served in the United States Army enlisting in 1966 during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at several international posts and was honorably discharged in 1972.

In better health, David enjoyed fishing, socializing and playing cards. Football season was one of his favorite times of the year. He enjoyed watching all the professional teams without any one real favorite. For many years David’s house was a regular get together spot for family and his many friends. He loved cooking and frequently hosted holiday dinners, BBQs and Fish Frys and all were welcome.

He is survived by his daughter, Misty (Ryan) Noronha of Gilbert, AZ; two granddaughters: Emma and Eira Noronha; step-daughters: Melissa Brown of Reedsburg, WI, Amy (Mike) Hedrick of Norwalk, WI, Nicole Krahenbuhl of Tomah, WI; two sisters: Marlene Scheradella of Sussex, WI, and Barbara Herbst of Sussex, WI; he is further survived by nephews: Randall (Diane) Scheradella, Robert Scheradella; and nieces: Sandra Meurer, Cherie (Tim) Osterberg; along with several other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Edna; along with a son, Jeremy Krause; and a nephew, Richard Scheradella, Jr.

A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Fountain Cemetery in Hustler, WI. All are welcome to attend a luncheon to follow at the New Lisbon Community Center.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.