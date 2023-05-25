Nov. 29, 1927—April 13, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Corinne “Corky” Hammer, age 95, formerly of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in California.

A memorial gathering will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Wednesday with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Graveside services will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam and a luncheon will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall.

Corinne Schwarzenbacher was born on November 29, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI to Carl and Olga (Wegher) Schwarzenbacher. She married Frank Hammer and they were blessed with two children.

Corky worked for Dodge County Welfare Department from 1949 until 1952, then worked at Waukesha County Welfare Department for three years.

They moved to South Bend, IN in 1956 and was active at St. Anthony Catholic Church. After 40 years in Indiana, they moved back to Beaver Dam.

Corky was a very active member with St. Katharine Drexel Parish. She was a member of the New Life Choir, Daughters of Isabella, Catholic Women and a Catechism Instructor. Corky was also a Laubach Volunteer Tutor of English for 24 years and a PAL Program Director for six years.

Corinne moved to Forestville, CA in October of 2018 to live with her daughter. She died peacefully in her bed at home, surrounded by family.

Corinne will be missed by her daughter, Amy (Eugene) Calhoun of Forestville, CA; son, Paul Hammer of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren: Aaron Ash and Corinne Calhoun; brother, Carl (Jan) Schwarzenbacher of Casa Grande, AZ; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; and daughter-in-law, Lynda.

Memorials may be made in Corinne Hammer’s name to Redwood Caregiver Resource Center, 1140 Sonoma Ave., Ste 1B, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.

