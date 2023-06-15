March 3, 1947—June 13, 2023

PORTAGE—Carrol Jane Pascus, age 76, passed away on June 13, 2023, at SSM Hospice Home in Monroe, WI, after a short illness with digestive issues and pancreatic cancer.

Carrol was born on March 3, 1947, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Alex and Mary Pascus. She graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

After giving teaching a try, she found she was more suited to doing bookkeeping and other administrative work. She enjoyed being around people with good conversation. Before retiring in 2009, she worked for Flambeau in Baraboo for nearly 12 years as a Purchasing Assistant.

She also was very fond of animals and supported several animal rescue groups.

Carrol married Lennie Cohn on August 23, 1985, and together they adopted and cared for several dogs and cats until his passing in 2001.

She is survived by her brother, Dennis (Jean) Pascus, Lakewood, CO; niece, Melanie (Brigham) Ricks, Traverse City, MI, and their children: Tait, Maci, Dane and Brie; niece, Denise (Eric) Christensen, Colorado Springs, CO and their children: Brady, Dylan, Logan and Ethan; special brother-in-law and caretaker, Marlin Cohn; the best cat in the world, Daisy Butter; several cousins and other in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lennie; and several precious pets.

Burial will be private. Memorials can be made to any animal rescue organization of your choosing.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Monroe Hospice Home for their excellent care.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.