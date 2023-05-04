Oct. 1, 1931—April 28, 2023

MAUSTON—Aurelia C. Falbe, age 91, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023.

A Memorial Service for Aurelia will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Conway-Picha Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Wolfgram officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Aurelia was born October 1, 1931 in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of John and Clara (Shaw) Mastaw.

She married the love of her life Duane Falbe in 1950 and the couple enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage before Duane’s passing in 2014.

She worked at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, WI as an LPN from April 1968 until she retired at age 65.

She loved the woods and all the wildlife. She had a special appreciation for flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed crafting and birdwatching.

Aurelia is survived by her son, Brian Falbe; daughters: Bonnie (Earl) Blankenheim and Karen (Kevin) Raedel; sister, Phyllis Gregg; grandchildren: Jason (Jessica Taylor) Blankenheim, Nick (Annie) Blankenheim, Adrienne (Jon) Hoppa, Kevin Strange, Milynda (Travis) Cornford and Jacob (Stephanie Friedrick) Raedel. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Duane, two brothers and five sisters.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.