Military veterans in Baraboo and surrounding communities will have a considerably larger facility for their healthcare needs in the not too distant future.

The Madison branch of Veterans Affairs held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday afternoon for the new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic - Baraboo, which will open in 2024 alongside Wisconsin Highway 136 on the west side of the city.

It is planned to be 10,000 square feet in size and will replace and more than double the size of the current VA clinic on South Boulevard, which opened in December of 2012.

Representatives from the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics - the VA facilities in Madison - and area representatives, construction workers, and residents all gathered at the future site of the facility.

"The expansion and location were selected based on a strategic analysis of the community veteran population and sized to enhance access to health care for area veterans," said VA Public Affairs Chief Jim Bove in a release, adding that construction is slated to be done during the summer next year.

Roughly 30 VA employees will be staffed at the upcoming Baraboo clinic, which will be able to serve up to 5,000 veterans. Primary care, physical and occupational therapy, nutrition, physical and mental health, telehealth and video conferencing, social work, podiatry, and blood drawing are services that will be provided at the new facility.

Christine Kleckner, the Associate Director of the Middleton Hospital and Clinics, said that planning for the future Baraboo facility has been going on for several years. She added that the new clinic will allow the VA to expand services and clientele among veterans.

"We are truly excited to continue this project that will benefit so many of our veterans in the area," said Kleckner at the ceremony. "As VA continues to promote enhancements to services veterans, including the recently-passed PACT Act, the focus is on expanding benefits to veterans with toxic exposures."

Abe Rabinowitz, the assistant director of the Middleton Hospital and Clinics, said that the project has been in the works for the past three to four years. He added that strategic planning includes considerations of veteran populations near new clinics and their needs.

"Around this time next year, we hope to be welcoming everybody back for a formal activation party, where we can show off the new clinic and the new space and kick off services to veterans," said Rabinowitz.

The PACT Act, which was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022, expands and extends eligibility for VA care for veterans with toxic exposures and who fought in the Vietnam, Persian Gulf, and post-9/11 wars. It also adds over 20 presumptive health conditions as a result of exposure to toxic chemicals such as Agent Orange.

Casey Bradley, the Baraboo city administrator who is also a U.S. Air Force veteran with family military history, said that the upcoming facility is a big step for Sauk County and the region. He discussed how having a larger clinic seriously benefits area veterans from a travel perspective.

"We have a lot of veterans who live in Baraboo and the Sauk County area," said Bradley. "For me and my family, this is significant. My father gets his care from the VA and being able to come to Baraboo as opposed to going to Madison or Tomah, it's significant."

Coharbor Russel Group LLC, an Iowa-based contractor, was awarded the contract to build the future Baraboo VA clinic in September of 2022 and the buildout commenced in April of this year.