Two former members of Easterseals Wisconsin Camps were honored at the camp in Wisconsin Dells with the installation of new swing sets.

The family of Morgan Kalscheur, a former member of Easterseals Wisconsin Respite Camp in the Dells, along with the Keller Adaptive Equipment Needs Fund, helped purchase an accessible and four-seat swing set for the camp. Miron Construction volunteered to help build the sets and donated a sidewalk surrounding the swings and accessible pads.

Total costs for the swing sets and supporting equipment was just over $81,000. Miron provided most of the funding, with just over $76,000. The Keller Fund contributed over $3,400, while the Kalscheur family contributed $1,900.

“It continues to amaze us when groups and organizations come together out of the goodness of their hearts to offer their time, talents, and financial support for another,” said Easterseals Wisconsin President and CEO Paul Leverenz in the release announcing the new camp swings. “And lots of times for someone they don’t know and may never even meet.”

Kalscheur’s family, along with the family of fellow former camp resident Ryan Prindle, and Easterseals board members attended a dedication to the former campers on June 9. The attendees learned about the history of the camp and took a 400-acre tour of the camp’s grounds, which are located just outside of the downtown Dells area off of Wisconsin Highway 13.

Jeanne Sterken, an Easterseals board member whose daughter, Katherine, is enrolled at the camp, donated a bench that will be installed next to the sidewalk that Miron donated.

“Many of us take for granted the simple act of swinging on a swing,” Camp Director Alex Peters said in the release. “But for someone with a disability, it may not be possible. The new swings and accessible pad and sidewalk offer a chance for so many to find joy in something that may have not been available to them before.”

Along with Miron and the Keller fund, the Dells Easterseals camp was able to get the swings through their connection to the Easterseals Disability HelpLine of Outagamie County. The swings are dedicated to the memories of Kalscheur and Prindle.