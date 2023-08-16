More fiber optic internet service is coming to Juneau County, this time through TDS.

The Madison-based telecommunications provider held a groundbreaking ceremony on a new line for the Necedah area on Aug. 9. Construction for the 200-plus mile project began in late July, TDS spokesperson Melissa Kellor said. A press release announcing the project indicated that 805 area residences will have access to high-speed internet when it is completed.

TDS also donated $500 to the Necedah Food Pantry as part of the ceremony at Old Mill Park in the village.

"We are excited to get construction started and bring fiber-fast speeds to Necedah," TDS spokesperson Kit Beyer said in a press release announcing the upcoming line. "We know fast, reliable, and affordable internet is essential for business, education and entertainment."

The Necedah-area project will be financed through a grant from Wisconsin's Public Service Commission. On Oct. 14, 2021, the provider received a nearly $1.1 million PSC grant to provide the northern Juneau County area with faster internet, according to the release.

Fiber optics installed in the area could provide internet speeds up to 8 gigabits per second. Businesses in the area could get up to 10 gigabits. A low-cost option for customers who qualify under the Affordable Connectivity Program will include 200 megabit per second speed.

"Most of us don't need that much (speed), but possibility is there," said Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce President Karin Vanderhoof. "Sounds as if it will be much more reliable than what we have now."

Customers in 12 areas will have access to the service once each area is built, according to Kellor, who added that conduit and cables will be buried in public utility easements in the Necedah area. A condition of the grant is to have the project completed by the end of 2024.

"Fiber-optics truly deliver the best online experience possible," Beyer said. "It is the technology communities everywhere are looking for because it offers the speed and the bandwidth you want at home and for your business."

TDS received a nearly $950,000 grant for a project in the Potosi area in addition to the Necedah-area funds in the fall of 2021. Grant funding came from federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The provider has other active broadband projects in rural areas throughout the state.