First responder agencies gathered for the second time to more closely connect with Juneau County residents on Aug. 1.

National Night Out, which first came to Lions Park last August, returned with law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical demonstrations. Officials from around the county, along with area organizations, were also present.

"Year two is meeting all of my expectations and more," said Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce President Karin Vanderhoof. "All of these resources are out here for us, and all we have to do is come out and spend an afternoon with our neighbors and friends."

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office and Necedah Police Department represented law enforcement, while EMS crews from Mauston, Necedah, and Camp Douglas showed up, as well as Wisconsin Air National Guard emergency response from the Volk Field military base.

"It's nice to see everybody come out tonight," said Juneau County Sheriff Andrew Zobal, who added that National Night Out gives residents a closer look at first responders' equipment.

The Sheriff's Office brought boat patrol, two of its K-9s, Timo and therapy dog Coconut, and a tactical vehicle to the event. Fire and medical service units brought trucks and mannequins to imitate CPR and other life-saving measures.

Vanderhoof also praised Lynxx Networks and Mitotec Precision, a local broadband provider and machine shop, for sponsoring National Night Out. Lynxx is building broadband access lines throughout the county and Mitotec has been in the Necedah area since 1963.

"It's a great community," said Mitotec Human Resources director Michael Belmonte of Necedah. "A lot of good things going on here and a lot of volunteers do a lot of things for this community. We like to support that effort."

Other organizations included Wisconsin Concerns of Police Survivors, The Salvation Army, Necedah National Wildlife Refuge and Gundersen Health. The American Red Cross had a blood drive registry booth as well.

"In the hour it takes to donate blood, you can help save the lives of patients in your community and across the country," said Red Cross Donor Services Account Manager Jason Levine, adding that the blood drive is at the Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce from 12 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28.

A helicopter owned by medical flight service Life Link also arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the park.