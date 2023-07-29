One of the Portage area’s biggest community celebrations of the year is back again Tuesday for its 40th year.

National Night Out is intended as a way to help build positive relationships between residents and law enforcement.

Portage Police Department doubles as drug drop-off site CLEAN OUT YOUR CABINETS: Saturday, April 22 is the next official Drug Take Back Day, a biannual event that encourages people to dispose of their old, unwanted drugs in a safe manner.

This year, the goal for Portage area police, fire, EMS, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is to showcase the resources the departments have to offer and the many ways people can get involved. First responders and equipment will also be on display.

“The event is completely free for the community,” Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said. “We just want to bring people together to hang out with first responders on a more casual night and interact with our community.”

The event starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday and includes nearly 40 booths. It wraps up with a movie in the park, so don’t forget to bring a chair or picnic blanket. There will also be free food, prizes, and games including a bounce house, dunk tank, and a mascot race.

Portage passes $24.8 million budget The Portage City Council passed the 2023 budget that highlights the rise in assessed value across the city and increases to first responders.

“This night is all about information. It is about talking and engaging with each other, not raising money,” said Klafke. “Each booth offers something different, fun, or interactive with kids or adults. People are going to walk away with prizes or information and feel better about the community they live in.”

For more information on the event, visit portagewi.gov/police

GALLERY: Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021 Portage National Night Out 2021