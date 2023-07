A man died on July 8 during following a rollover crash.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office reported on July 10 that a single-vehicle crash occured in the Town of Lyndon on Parchem Road near Loescher Road, killing Edward Aniskewicz.

Aniskewicz was ejected from the vehicle following several rollovers; the vehicle began rolling after leaving Parchem Road traveling southbound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.