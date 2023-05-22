Automotion weekend brings a lot of commotion to the Dells area, and a Madison resident who stole a car was arrested for three charges on the night of May 20.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department announced that 24-year-old Makail Richardson was arrested around 11:00 p.m. that evening following a pursuit in conjunction with the Beaver Dam Police Department. BDPD was one of multiple law enforcement agencies assisting WDPD and Lake Delton Police Department in patrolling the area during a weekend that brings many visitors from Wisconsin and nationwide.

Richardson stole the vehicle he was fleeing in from a woman stopped in traffic.

Kevin Hall, a K-9 officer with BDPD, saw Richardson's vehicle nearly hit several others while driving up a median near the intersection of Broadway (Wisconsin Highway 13) and Wisconsin Dells Parkway (U.S. Highway 12). After Hall and a WDPD officer working with him began pursuing Richardson, he fled northbound on Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 16.

WDPD Lt. Ben Wiese, who is also the department's K-9 handler, joined the other officers in pursuit. The chase ended up on Interstate 90/94 after Richardson began traveling eastbound with his headlights off on the freeway from the Highway 12/16 on-ramp (exit 85). Richardson subsequently crashed into the median nearly two miles up the road and fled on foot into a wooded marsh.

Wiese and Hall then deployed their dogs, Rocky and Yeti, respectively, to track Richardson. The K-9s were later used to apprehend him after he refused commands to stop.

After being taken into custody at Sauk County Jail, Richardson received charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, eluding, resisting arrest, and felony bail jumping, along with multiple traffic violations.

According to court records, Richardson currently has an open case against him for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer. He previously pled guilty to substantial battery/intention to cause bodily harm as party to a crime in 2020, along with another charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.

