The former Flamingo Motel has been vacant for nearly three years, and Lake Delton is looking into razing all of the buildings on the deteriorating property.

A zoning report from village zoning coordinator Jeremy Peach revealed numerous village code violations, decaying conditions throughout the structures, and evidence of rodent infestation, human activity and drug use. Village administrator Tim McCumber said that he has asked village legal counsel to work with Peach to draft raze orders as a result of the report.

Peach, along with Delton Fire Department personnel, visited Flamingo Motel on May 9 and 10 to assess all 14 buildings of the vacant lodging facility, which is currently owned by Palace Entertainment, the owner of Noah’s Ark Waterpark, which is adjacent to Flamingo.

The report indicated that many of the buildings are no longer connected to village water services, but have indoor pools and laundry facilities “still currently used and pose an additional concern.”

In 2021, Palace Entertainment decided to close the motel, but did not provide further details regarding why.

The report indicated that multiple buildings on the Flamingo property were very poorly maintained or not at all. Peeling paint and water damage was seen in the facilities, as well as cracking foundation and multiple sieves allowing for rodent entry.

Mold, unsafe electrical system exposure, and fire loads were also discovered when debris stacked near the ceilings of basements and attics created little space for fire control.

Broken windows and unlocked doors, as well as crawl spaces large enough for human entry are also present at the defunct motel, according to the report. An outdoor pool at the property has standing water filled with dirt, garbage, and other unsanitary items. Beds and other amenities remain in the rooms.

“After an in-depth site inspection of the Flamingo properties, my assessment of the subject premises is unmaintained and not kept in a good state of repair,” wrote Peach in his report, which was submitted to McCumber on May 23.

Roofs were missing shingles and air conditioner wall openings were vacant. Electrical conduits inside the walls were visible throughout the buildings. Foundation settling was also widespread.

Peach added that the building conditions were in violation of village code relating to property maintenance and rose to the level of a public nuisance.

“The subject properties require security measures implemented immediately due to the alarming number of public safety concerns relating to unsecured buildings and pools found upon inspection,” wrote Peach in the report.

Delton Fire staff confirmed Peach’s report in a letter from department Capt. Kevin Foster to village Public Safety Director Daniel Hardman. The department also confirmed animals “making homes” in the buildings, as well as improper workings of the ventilation system causing extreme moisture levels in former indoor pool areas.

“Many are safety hazards to emergency services personnel, Flamingo/Noah’s Employees, and to the public,” wrote Foster in his report.

Foster also said that evidence of a fire was discovered in a Flamingo building that had an unsecured entrance. Fire staff also saw a woodchuck eating wood from the siding of a building during their inspection. Gates to outdoor pools were unlocked as well, which Foster indicated may present grave danger to children.

