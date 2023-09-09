A Portage organization is creating “buffers” to help to keep youths on the right path and promote their personal growth.

“A lot of programs in the area are just for low-income kids,” said Holly Jensen, president of the board of directors for Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County. “That is a population incredibly in need, but they aren’t the only ones in need of positivity in their lives. That is why I love Kinship, anyone can come here.”

A ceremony to officially recognize the new home of Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County is set to take place at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Following the ceremony, Kinship is hosting an open house to allow community members to view its new residence inside the Portage Youth Inc. building at 806 Silver Lake Drive.

“Being in the Portage Youth Building is a major success for us,” said Sara McChesney, Kinship Mentoring program coordinator. “The new space not only allows us to be recognized in the community, but it also will help us reach more kids and families.”

Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County is a nonprofit organization that runs solely on donations. It works to help children and the communities it serves through youth mentoring. The organization matches safe, nurturing adult mentors with area youths so they can reach their full potential and become positive members of the community.

Kinship is considered a prevention program because of its extensive work in creating and facilitating prevention strategies to redirect delinquent adolescent behaviors, McChesney said.

A study done in 2014 found that youths who have one-on-one mentoring are less likely to take part in risky behaviors, making the program important for Columbia County, which has an opioid and substance abuse epidemic, McChesney said.

McChesney received her master’s degree in trauma informed clinical social work from Winona State University in Minnesota last year. She said the certification has not only made her more qualified for her position, but has given her the opportunity to help area schools seek program funding for mental health services.

“I have a lot of special training in navigating and working with families that are living in poverty, kids who have an identified need or are struggling in school,” McChesney said. “So I am able to offer effective support, and it also has made creating adult-child matches easier and more successful.”

Kinship offers two programs. It has a one-on-one community program, in which an adult mentor is matched with a child mentee who needs positive, individual, adult attention and influence. Potential mentors go through background checks, training and an interview to determine which mentee would be the best match, organizers said.

A lunch buddy program has applicants go through the same pre-match background screening process, but requires less training and time commitment. Lunch buddy mentors visit their student mentee at a local school for lunch once a month, organizers said.

Schools participating in the lunch program are John Muir and Woodridge Elementary schools in Portage, Portage Middle School and Pardeeville Elementary School, and the program will soon be offered in Poynette, organizers said.

Kinship currently has 14 one-one-one community matches and 11 lunch buddy matches, with 20 youths on its waiting list and only five mentors in training, organizers said.

“We are really trying to get some bigger donors and more volunteers,” said Jensen. “We are at full capacity as far as matches goes for one employee to manage.”

Youths ages 5-18 are eligible to enroll in the mentoring programs, but mentees would ideally join the program by age 14 to encourage mentee and mentor relationship development, as consistency and dependability make the biggest impact, organizers said.

“My favorite part of being a mentor for Kinship is that it can just be fun,” Jensen said. “I love that I can have a positive influence on a kid’s life ... My mentee has truly become a part of my family.”

To learn more about Kinship Mentoring and to apply for a program as a mentor or mentee, visit kinshipcc.org.

