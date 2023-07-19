The volunteer fire department in Wisconsin Dells is looking to raise money to refurbish a nearly century-old firetruck now used largely for display.

A 1927 Peter Pirsch fire truck used to combat blazes until the mid-1960s is still owned by the Kilbourn Fire Department, and the agency is hoping to raise a little more than $50,000 for the restoration of the vintage vehicle. The department had a fundraising kickoff on July 13 and wants to have the truck refurbished for its 100th birthday in 2027.

"It's just a nice community truck," said David Wimann, a retired Kilbourn Fire Department member, who discussed history of the truck and department.

The fundraiser is named "100 for 100," and the department is encouraging $100 donations. Any donation, however, is welcome. Contributions can be mailed to the department or made online.

Pirsch Truck Donations Anyone interested in donating money for the restoration of Kilbourn Fire Department's 1927 Pirsch fire truck can make checks out to Kilbourn Fire Department Pirsch Fund, P.O. Box 689, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. Online donations can be made at kilbournfd.square.site.

Wimann said the truck will hopefully get its needed repairs during the late fall months, as a vintage repair facility in Waukesha told the Fire Department it can do the work at that time. Repairs needed include much electrical work, body machining, replating, replacing missing parts and tools, and painting.

"It is certainly something worth caring for and showing community and fire department pride," said Wimann, adding that the truck transported his father, Sog, to Newport Lutheran Cemetery after he died in 1992.

On Aug. 4, 1927, the city, then called Kilbourn, financed the Pirsch truck for $3,500 and paid $500 per year afterwards. A little more than 21 years after acquiring the truck, the Kilbourn Fire Department sold it to Delton Fire Department for $1 on the condition it would be available for use by Kilbourn in emergencies.

The Kilbourn Fire Department began using a 1948 Mack Pumper truck after selling the Pirsch. The vintage Mack also remains in the department's garage next to the 1927 classic and is still used occasionally for firefighting purposes. The Pirsch truck later was used by the Briggsville Fire Department for five years, from 1960 to 1965. The Kilbourn Fire Department then bought the truck back for "sentimental reasons," according to Wimann, repurchasing it for $1.

"We've used it a lot for weddings, funerals, parades," Wimann said of the Pirsch truck use since 1965. "A lot of times, after Memorial Day festivities, we drive around the neighborhoods and give kids fire truck rides in it."

Kilbourn Fire Department members and other volunteers helped to restore the truck for the department's 100th anniversary in 1991 with a handmade head gasket. The work was done by former members Clarence Utter and Alva Smith, the father of Kilbourn Fire Chief Steve Smith.

Two days after the fundraiser kickoff, the department had its 132nd Annual Fireman's Dance in front of its Oak Street location in the Dells. The music and dancing stopped early due to heavy rain that evening, according to retired department member and current part-time inspector Jerry Wolfram.

The Kilbourn Fire Department was founded on Sept. 5, 1891, and less than two years later, moved into its current location. Construction of the current fire station was finished in 1958. The annual dance and Wo-Zha-Wa Days serve as fundraisers for the volunteer department. Wo-Zha-Wa began as an offshoot celebration of the department's 75th anniversary in September 1966.

The department is also funded by the municipalities it serves, including Wisconsin Dells, Dell Prairie, Newport, New Haven, Springville and Lyndon. Kilbourn also is automatically paged to assist Delton Fire with situations in Lake Delton, and Delton Fire is paged to assist Kilbourn in Wisconsin Dells.

Briggsville Fire also has a mutual aid agreement with Kilbourn. Both Delton and Briggsville are paid per call departments.

The Kilbourn Fire Department has "a very close-knit group" of 28 active members and 56 retired ones, many of whom still answer fire calls, according to Wimann. Anyone between age 18 and 35 years may begin membership, and must retire from the department at age 50.

The department answers an estimated 250 to 350 calls per year, according to Wimann and others in the department. The department embodies area family history as well, as many second- and third-generation members have served throughout the years.

Wimann shared stories of how members have had family dinners interrupted, vacations delayed or canceled, scarce full-night sleeps in the summer, and late arrivals to their full-time jobs because of service calls.

"Why do we do this?" asked Wimann. "Honor, loyalty, devotion to the community, the pride and integrity and volunteer spirit of the department."

The completely volunteer nature of the department saved coverage-area taxpayers about $1.4 million in firefighter wages in 2022, according to department treasurer Lucas Killick, who is also a sergeant for the Lake Delton Police Department. Steve Smith is one of the Police Department's lieutenants.

"This is the best organization, bar none," said Wimann.