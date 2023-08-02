Kalahari Resorts and Conventions celebrated the waterpark-themed holiday it created for the seventh time last Friday.

The resort offered discounts, prepared specialized food and drink items and held other events, including an on-site DJ, for National Waterpark Day, which occurs annually on July 28. Kalahari first celebrated the holiday in 2017.

All four Kalahari locations across the country celebrate the event.

"Creating lasting memories with the whole family is our specialty," said resort Vice President of Operations Tim Arnold in a statement announcing the holiday. "From the youngest family member to grandma and grandpa, there’s a splashable, relaxing or thrilling experience for all. On National Waterpark Day, Kalahari is excited to celebrate all the unique fun waterparks offer."

The holiday provides families opportunities to celebrate "one of the most unique parts of summer" by going to a waterpark, Kalahari spokesperson Karolyn Doro said. She added that Kalahari offers something for everyone "ages 2 to 92," including thrill rides, surf simulators, and frozen drinks.

"It's really special here in Wisconsin Dells, which is Waterpark Capital of the World," said Doro, who added that the resort has specials remaining for the summer, which are on the resort's website.

National Waterpark Day featured poolside games, contests and giveaways, and a mixture of new and classic music. Beverage vendors also held tastings and various activity tents were scattered throughout the outdoor waterpark area. Restaurants within the resort such as Double Cut Steakhouse and Wisconsin Brew Pub also had specials for National Waterpark Day.

"With so many options to choose from, waterparks can be more than just a stop on a vacation," Arnold said.

The indoor and outdoor waterparks were decorated for the day, including a colorful balloon display at the entrance to the outdoor waterpark and themed beach balls.

