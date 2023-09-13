Four Vietnam War veterans are receiving a complimentary trip to Washington, D.C., in recognition of their service.

Mauston natives John Crowley, Pat Walsh and Tom Walsh, along with Lyndon Station resident Dan Kohne, are set to board a Freedom Honor Flight from La Crosse Regional Airport on Saturday morning and will return from the nation's capital that evening after visiting veterans memorials. All four served in Vietnam.

Crowley and the Walsh cousins attended Madonna Catholic High School in Mauston prior to its closure in 1966. Pat Walsh signed himself and the other three veterans up with Freedom Honor Flight in 2020 and in May received notification of their selections for Saturday's flight.

Freedom Honor Flight veterans tour the Vietnam Wall, World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and Marine Corps War Memorial, according to the Freedom Honor Flight website.

"I can't even imagine it," Pat Walsh said of being selected. "I have never been on an Honor Flight with fellow veterans. I'm really honored and really excited to be a part of this with some really good friends and relatives."

Pat Walsh served as an Army sergeant during the Vietnam War and is a member of American Legion Post 81 in Mauston and Disabled American Veterans. He said receiving the Freedom Honor Flight selection is refreshing and echoed widespread sentiments of Vietnam veterans of not being welcomed home to the U.S. warmly following their service.

All four veterans are allowed to take one family member on the Freedom Honor Flight. Pat Walsh, who retired from military service in 2006, is taking his daughter, Molly, with him. His sister lives in Washington, D.C.

"I hear a lot of stories from people who have been there (on Honor Flights)," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it."

Being selected for the Freedom Honor Flight was a pleasant surprise for Tom Walsh. He served in the 101st Airborne Division, 327th Infantry, 2nd Battalion as a Specialist 4th Class until 1972.

"It was a time when there was lots of controversy about the necessity of the war," Tom Walsh said. "I was very young but willing to do my part. The people I served with were great people."

Serving in Vietnam forced veterans to mature much faster than those who did not, according to Tom Walsh, who added that Vietnam veterans had their childhood ways "ripped out of them."

"You became into adulthood real quick," Tom Walsh said.

Veterans benefits have helped Tom Walsh in his life since his service and enabled him to earn a college degree. He is taking his son, Keegan, with him on the Freedom Honor Flight.

"It's a great privilege and my family has been so supportive of me throughout the years," Tom Walsh said. "I never felt like I wasn't honored for my service."

Kohne, an Army Specialist 5 during his tenure in Vietnam, expressed much pride with receiving the Freedom Honor Flight selection. The Ohio native met the Walsh cousins and Crowley in Vietnam and has remained connected with them during his time living in Lyndon Station.

Kohne is a member of the American Legion in La Crosse and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5970 in Lyndon Station. He is taking his son, Patrick, with him on the Washington, D.C., flight.

Crowley served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Division during his time in Vietnam. He joined the Army National Guard more than a decade later before retiring from service as a lieutenant colonel, according to Pat Walsh. An attempt to reach Crowley was unsuccessful.

Freedom Honor Flight is a La Crosse-based volunteer-operated nonprofit and part of the nationwide Honor Flight Network.