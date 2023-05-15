The Juneau County Sun newspaper was published in Mauston for five years in the 1880s, then merged with the Wonewoc Enterprise. My thoughts on the mobility of county citizens, in the 1880s, changed after reading copies of the Sun.

The Mauston Cornet Band arrived at Devil’s Lake State Park the Aug. 1, 1886, pitched their 12 tents, intending to remain there two weeks to furnish entertainment for other campers. The Onalaska Band joined the Mauston Band to entertain other campers.

During this time, short years following the Civil War, nearly every town had a Grand Army Post. The La Crosse Association of Grand Army of the Republic sponsored a two-day reunion in their city which turned out to be a musical jubilee as bands from New Lisbon, Necedah and Mauston joined dozens of others for the affair.

The Mauston Cornet Band won many awards for their talent throughout the state. The Ladies Ideal Band from Mauston also received high honors for their performances. They entertained at a temperance district rally in Hillsboro on May 30, 1887, returning home for the musical portion of the Episcopal festival that weekend.

The Holgate Orchestra of Mauston supplied the music for the New Year’s masquerade ball at Lynn’s New Hall in Camp Douglas. The train cars carried countless Mauston and New Lisbon residents dressed up for the occasion.

Nearly every town and village built a rink for skating. There were also the gathering sites for parties, picnics and dances. Acrobatic skaters and contortionists shows were also an attraction.

When the new rink at Necedah opened in 1885, the Mauston Cornet Band, accompanied by a large party went by rail, staying over at the Armstrong House.

Mauston’s Rink, the largest in the area, was home to the famous curling club. Early pioneers, the McMillan Brothers from Scotland, introduced the curling sport to their Mauston area friends. The club won some large tournaments, even beating out Winnipeg’s team in the 1880s.

Setting Bull and a delegation numbering 15 husky original Americans passed through Mauston on the 11 o’clock train on their way to Washington, D. C. on Oct. 11. 1888. The railroad opened America to places too far to travel on foot or by wagon.