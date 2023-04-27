The county has a number of “Lost Towns,” or a ghost of what it used to be. These used-to-be-towns typically grew up on a one-enterprise, “boom and bust” economy. Once the resource was depleted, the town could no longer survive.

Finley never became a genuine village, but at one time had a creamery, school, post office and saloon. The Milwaukee Road ran its line through Finley in the 1890s. Charles H. Finley kept a store that shipped carloads of wild blueberries harvested from nearby land. The area becomes lively at the annual deer hunting season yet today.

In 1872, the Wisconsin Valley Railroad encouraged a string of tiny villages to spring up along the line. Mather, Beaver, Meadow Valley and Smith’s Mill were each large enough to have a post office, while Mill Grove and Shipley never did. The community of Mather also had a hotel, general store, cheese factory and school. All these little stops were shipping points for lumber and special produce of the surrounding land such as wild cranberries, wild blueberries and wiregrass.

The Roger’s Mill community was the closest the town of Marion would ever come to having a village. In 1850, Jacob Rogers took over a sawmill three miles from the mouth of the Lemonweir. Soon, the village consisted of a general store, hotel, school and quite a number of dwellings. Rogers was granted a charter to construct and maintain a toll bridge just downstream from where County Road HH crosses the Lemonweir today. In an early history of the county it is written that, “Rogers Village passed away with not a stone to mark the spot.” However, two years ago, a family in that vicinity, unearthed two gravestones while constructing new steps to their house. The dates of death for the two children matched the era of Rogers Mill. The last name also matched a family listed as having a dwelling at the village. Further investigation is pending.

A pair of sawmill settlements, Werner and Germantown Village sites are now lying beneath the waters of Castle Rock lake today. In 1865, Tri-weekly mail delivery was set in motion from Mauston to Werner and Germantown. Each village had a hotel, general store, school, and cemetery. Prior to flooding of the lakes, the cemetery at Germantown was on higher ground and did not need to be moved. The bodies at Werner were relocated to various existing cemeteries.

Orange Mills, located on the area’s well-traveled main Highway 12 and 16, was an attraction, plus water power from the Little Lemonweir River was a plus. The once flourishing village had a hotel, general store, school, depot, plus the main draw, the grist mill. The second village in the town of Orange was Lone Rock which had a large concentration of Danish settlers. The village consisted of a general store, creamery, two churches, a motel and a state graded school. On June 17, The Friends of Lone Rock School will hold their annual picnic event with games, music, silent auction and fun for all.

Lemonweir Mills was built around a grist mill, also called Dustinville, after Newell Dustin the builder. This was the first mill of its kind in the county, operating for 90 years.

The village, for a time, became a trade center of a wide area, having two general stores, a depot and school, plus the beautiful Lemonweir River.

Lindina was the location of Stewart’s Settlement on the Troy Stage Coach route, once the largest population of any area in the county. They didn’t have a sizable body of water, and then the railroad arrived five miles away. They maintain the good location and farmland, but population growth slowed.

There is one village that had more names than any other. Duester, 1884-1892; Cranberry Center, 1892-1913; and Cutler, 1913-1944. Their railroad station was a shipping point for lumber and cranberries. At harvest time, hundreds of people were hired to pick berries.