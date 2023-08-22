The site of the former West Side Elementary School in Mauston is slated for more housing in the city.

Two area developers, Adam Kawalec and Holtz and Associates Management, are spearheading the construction of three 16-unit apartment buildings at the former school site. The complex's first phase will feature one- and two-bedroom income-restricted apartments, while six of the 48 units will be for rental assistance recipients.

"We are helping subsidize the cost of construction," said Mauston city administrator Randy Reeg. "We're providing from our housing fund that we established from the closure of our two former TIF — tax increment financing — districts."

The city will subsidize $17,000 per unit for the initial project for a total assistance of $816,000, said Reeg. The Mauston Common Council unanimously approved the project following a closed session in its Aug. 8 biweekly meeting. Subsidies will be paid to the developer following project completion and occupancy permits.

"I'm really excited," said Holtz and Associates Management property manager Jami Lehman, who will oversee the new development.

Revenue generated from the property will benefit the area, as the city will amend TIF district No. 4 to include it, said Reeg. Eighty-five percent of the property taxes are set to be rebated to the developers over its first 15 years. The city incentivized the development this way due to high construction costs.

"We're finding that a lot of development projects that are coming forward for the city that the cost to build and construct things is so sky high that it's being inhibitive," said Reeg. "The council felt this was a good thing to do to answer the call of the community and get the housing the community needs."

A second phase of the upcoming project would include two more 16-unit buildings in future years, according to Lehman. The three units could be completed by fall 2024, said Kawalec and Lehman. Demolition of the former elementary school is set to begin in the next few days.

"We're hoping to be open before school starts" in 2024, Lehman said, adding that the development has not been named yet.

The three buildings will be two stories each and rent will include water, sewer, garbage, hot water and heat, said Lehman, who added that she and the developers are looking into cable and internet options for each unit. Laundry will be in each unit as well. Tenants will pay electricity charges.

"I am a Mauston resident and totally get the need for housing in the area," said Lehman. "I am really excited to come back to the Mauston area."

Following the passage of a nearly $55 million referendum for the School District of Mauston, Lehman said she spoke with the district about its future plans for the former West Side Elementary, which is now located at a centralized campus on Grayside Avenue next to the other district schools.

"I had been planting that seed that we need to purchase this property back when we still owned Stonefield," said Lehman. "We needed to make a move on that because more housing was needed in Mauston."

An outdoor parking lot will be available initially and the developers may look into adding a separate garage facility in the future, said Lehman. Holtz and Associates Management also managed Stonefield and Oak Ridge apartment complexes in Mauston prior to selling them in August, said Lehman.

"There's been a lot of people who have contacted me wanting to know if we were going to build anywhere in the area," said Lehman.