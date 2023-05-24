PHOTOS: Columbia County first responders set the stage for HAZMAT training

Smoke filled the air surrounding the Rusch Elementary building on Tuesday night, as emergency service agencies from across Columbia County got in some practice time with a chemical fire scenario.

It began with a "burning" chemical truck and an officer "down," and grew into the rescue of multiple children doing their best fake coughing and wheezing in the school's library. At its conclusion, each "victim" had gone through the motions of decontamination, jumpsuits and all, in the gym.

Though the event was only a simulated emergency, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase says trainings like these allow his team to learn valuable skills in a hands-on environment.

"This is one of the greatest things we can do as a county," said Haase. "To be able to bring these all together and have everybody work and be able to see what happens and then walk through it at the end is an amazing opportunity for everybody."