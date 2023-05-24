A home near Pardeeville was damaged late Tuesday afternoon in a fire.
The Pardeeville Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that shortly after 4 p.m., a house on Polinske Road in the Town of Marcellon sustained significant damage, particularly to its roof, due to a blaze. All pets and residents were able to escape the home and no fire personnel were injured.
Fire departments in Portage, Wyocena, Rio, and Montello all assisted the Pardeeville department with the blaze. Pardeeville EMS and Aspirus Medivac also assisted.
The Pardeeville Fire Department said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
