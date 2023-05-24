The next Wisconsin Dells library book sale will double as a reopening of the original historic library.

On June 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friends of the Kilbourn Public Library will host a book sale at the site of the former Kilbourn Library, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Friends, along with the Dells Country Historical Society, have transformed the old facility, which was moved from Broadway in the early 1980s, into an additional site for books as well as a storage facility for Dells area artifacts.

Kilbourn Public Library Director Cathy Borck said that the sale will be in the old library and two outdoor tents adjacent to it. She added that reopening the historic facility and maintaining inventory will be easier for employees of the current library from a labor standpoint.

Books, VHS tapes, DVDs, CD books, magazines, and reference books will be available at the sale. All proceeds will benefit the current library and its operations. The two tents will have items at 50 cents or three for $1. Borck said the maximum price of items at the sale will be $5.

Borck, a lifelong Dells resident, began working with the library in 1992 while it was in the historic building. The current library was built and opened in 1996.

"It's a nice place for it," said Borck. "It was really cool to come walking back in here. People should come see the historic library."

The former Kilbourn Library, built in 1912, is a "Carnegie library", or one of 2,509 libraries in the United States built with money donated by former businessman and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Library in Baraboo, which is almost finished with a large renovation, is another one of these literature facilities.

Wisconsin has 65 total Carnegie libraries. Other area communities with Carnegies include Reedsburg, Elroy, Columbus, as well as two in Madison.

