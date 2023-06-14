If walls could talk, the freshly revamped logs and chinking of Portage's Fort Winnebago Surgeons' Quarters would have plenty to say.

In the third and final phase of a $270,000 restoration project, the French colonial structure's west side is the last piece standing between the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution (WSDAR) who own and operate the historic attraction and the end of the four-year project.

Phase 3 of the log and chinking replacement on the historic cabin started May 1, with contractors replacing deteriorated tamarack logs and Portland cement with tamarack logs grown specifically for the project five years ago in northern Wisconsin. Previous phases of the renovation saw the three other main walls updated. Laib Restoration of Oshkosh has been entrusted to do this work.

The WSDAR supplemented their own fundraising for the project with grants from local foundations and national groups dedicated to keeping history alive. Among the grants is a Historic Preservation Grant, an award from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for $7,000, which WSDAR State Regent Sandra Snow says is "very very difficult to get."

The criteria for the grant focuses on proper upkeep and preservation of historic integrity at sites like the surgeons' quarters, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

"They want to make sure that you are, first of all, doing something obviously to preserve a historic building but doing it with the intent that you would make sure that it stays in the form that it was," said Snow. "What they give to us is basically their trust that we will continue to run this as a museum."

The structure was built between 1816 and 1819 by Francois LeRoi, who ran a portaging and fur trading business between the Fox and Wisconsin rivers, where the U.S. Army would establish Fort Winnebago around a decade later in 1828. When a hospital was built behind it, the cabin became home to Fort Winnebago surgeons and their families, serving this purpose from 1834 until around 1845.

Shielded from the sawdust and wood shavings of the final phase of renovations is a stone slab, plain and gray. Its simple appearance is deceiving: It once served as a place to lay bodies, wounded soldiers from Fort Winnebago, local Native Americans in need of medical attention. Innumerable patients awaited the doctor on that piece of rock.

The small details: An old spoon found in the rotted chinking, a stepping stone for those arriving by horse-drawn carriage, the gray slab, are why the Daughters do what they do, preserving memories, allowing the people of Portage a glimpse, however fleeting, into what once was.

"We're very very fortunate," said Snow. "We feel so grateful."