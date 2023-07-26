The School District of Wisconsin Dells is projecting a slightly smaller budget for the 2023-24 school year than this year, although the bulk of that decrease is due to work wrapping up on the district's new Performing Arts Center.

District spending is expected to drop from roughly $42.6 million this year to around $33.9 million for the 2023-24 school year, District business manager Steve Rhoads told the school board Monday.

With the district due to receive the last portion of the just under $14 million in donations for the Performing Arts Center, which is nearing completion, overall spending will also go down, Rhoads said.

The district should see a slight increase in tax revenues, Rhoads said, after voters approved a $4.8 million referendum over four years ($1.2 million per year) last fall. State aid will also slightly decrease from 2022-23 from $6.1 million to roughly $5.7 million.

The district will also see lower payments on its long-term debt next year. Rhoads said that SDWD paid off roughly $3 million of that last year, which decreased the amount of revenues and expenditures allocated for that portion of the budget.

Rhoads said the district has over $2 million in federal COVID relief money, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER, to use for the upcoming school year. The district will experience a roughly $2 million increase in general expenditures, which include staff salaries and benefits and services for students, staff, and administration.

The main source of increased benefit expenditures will be around a 7% increase in heath insurance costs, according to Rhoads. Just over $5.6 million from the general fund will be transferred to other areas of the budget to cover district projects such as the renovation of Spring Hill Elementary School.

Revenues and expenditures for special education purposes are projected to be $32,000 more in the upcoming school year to 2022-23.

The district's food service budget expenditures are roughly $177,000 more than projected revenues for the fund. Rhoads attributed the higher expenditures to higher food costs and increased food staff labor costs, along with the addition of new equipment for district kitchens.

"That's one we're targeting to decrease the fund balance," Rhoads said.