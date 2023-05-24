Water and sewer mains are set to be replaced as part of the upcoming 8th Street project spanning from Baraboo into West Baraboo, and the city took a major step toward funding that work on Tuesday night.

The Baraboo city council unanimously approved two measures relating to water and sewer upgrades underneath Wisconsin Highway 33 - 8th Street - at its biweekly meeting.

The measures will allow the city to apply for funding from the DNR's Safe Drinking and Clean Water loan programs to upgrade the drinking and waste water systems. The projects are slated to total no more than $6.4 million.

More than 12,000 feet of water main lines would be replaced as part of the drinking water upgrades. Along with that, roughly 94 main valves and 29 fire hydrants would also be replaced, as well as 156 property-to-main connectors. Peterson said all numbers for both projects are preliminary figures and that there could be opportunities for principal bond forgiveness from the DNR.

"The annual payment for this would be roughly $272,000 over a 20-year period," said Peterson regarding the water main project, which forecasts to cost just less than $3.9 million.

The sewer line project would cost roughly $170,000 per year over a 20-year stretch. Work would include over 8,000 feet of sewer main line, roughly 37 manholes and 149 property-to-main connectors. Sewer work is projected to cost just over $2.4 million.

"We are planning on doing full replacement on everything underneath the highway for water and sewer," said Peterson.

Along with the loan applications, the city is also planning to submit a simplified water rate case application. This would allow the state's Public Service Commission to establish an 8% inflationary increase effective Jan. 1, 2024, and increase yearly revenues by over $163,000. This measure was also approved unanimously on Tuesday.

Construction for the 2-mile joint project may begin during the fall at the intersection of County Highway T - Taft Avenue - and 8th Street, and will work westbound to the intersection at Mulberry Street in West Baraboo through 2024. Both Baraboo and West Baraboo have approved the project.

City engineer Tom Pinion said that the 8th Street project should be completed by November of 2024. Utility Superintendent Wade Peterson and Pinion said bids for the project will open on Aug. 8. Pinion added that the contractor selected may be able to complete the segment of the project between Taft and Lincoln Avenues during the fall, the easternmost block of the proposed construction.

"It's been a collaborative effort between the two municipalities and the DOT," said Pinion. "It is a big, big project."

Pinion added that no through-traffic will be allowed while a segment is being worked on. No segment of 8th Street spanning more than two intersections will be allowed to be completed at once.