After more than 20 years in law enforcement, Jessica Machovec is set to take on a new challenge in Sauk County.

The 23-year employee of the Sauk County Sheriff's Office started training for her future role as the county treasurer on July 10. She was officially appointed as the next treasurer during a June 20 meeting of the Sauk County board. Machovec said that she is "excited" for her new role in September and being able to remain in Sauk County.

"I feel confident that I will be successful in the new position with the current staff support I have and the training that I will be receiving," Machovec wrote in an email.

Machovec, a lifelong Sauk County resident, is training with and will be replacing Elizabeth Geoghegan, who is set to retire in September after 15 years as the county treasurer. She will leave her position as the office manager in the Sheriff's Office, which she has been since 2005. Machovec began her law enforcement career as a 911 dispatcher in 2001.

"Over the last several years I have wanted to use my leadership abilities," said Machovec in her email. "Over the years I have worked with multiple county departments, State Departments, Federal Departments as well as the County Board Members. I’ve always enjoyed helping the public and my co-workers to reach any goals set forth."

The future treasurer's duties in the Sheriff's Office included dispatching, financial handling, budget compilation, as well as being the department's contact for the county's accounting department. She has also dealt with logistics in inmate transports and helped out with personnel matters.

"I have worked with all the employees in the Department over the years so it was an easy transition for the office staff," said Machovec in her email. "Many of my duties will transition over to include receipting, budgeting, and bank reconciliations."

Machovec initially entertained running for treasurer in the spring election of 2024, but when she found out that Geoghegan decided to retire, she reached out to the Sauk County board to express her interest.

"I knew I wanted to be a leader so I took the leap into this position knowing I can serve the public as an ethical leader," said Machovec in her email.

She said that while she is learning the position both as a trainee and when she starts the position, she will not make any changes with the position. Streamlining operations with technology is something she may focus on in the future after she grows accustomed to the job.

Machovec received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the former Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee after starting her coursework at UW-Eau Claire.