Baraboo officials are looking to put together the 2024 budget and received public feedback on Wednesday evening.

City mayor Rob Nelson hosted a budget listening session in a lecture room at Umhoefer Hall on the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus that included the city's common council and department heads. Nine residents spoke at the session about topics such as the city's pool, police staffing and adding a mental health specialist to the Baraboo Police Department, and environmental sustainability.

Paul Kujak, a former Baraboo School District board member and president of the city's Police and Fire Commission, discussed the difficulty of the city's budget situation following the significant 2023 budget cuts due to excess debt levying involving tax increment financing districts dating back to 2009.

Baraboo anticipates 2023 budget reductions over $800,000 Baraboo will need to cut over $800,000 from its 2023 budget because of excess debt levying as it relates to TIDs. The city was claiming TID debt in its general obligation debt levies that TIDs were paying themselves. The excess funds were being used for general obligations.

"You've been dealt a tough hand," said Kujak to board members and department heads. "A hand that you didn't deserve to be dealt."

He went on to commend how city leaders have kept Baraboo stable despite the financial difficulties. BPD staffing is down two officers and an administrative assistant, according to Kujak, who also said that on occasion, only two officers patrol the city during night hours.

"When it comes to public safety and the safety of the officers, I believe it's extremely important to not only get back to the level we were at, but also, to look at being able to increase because of call volumes and so forth," said Kujak.

City resident Jim Bohl shared Kujak's sentiments and implored BPD chief Rob Sinden to expand the department to reflect the growth of the city. Bohl said that the city has expanded on the east and west sides, and his concern was "how we're going to serve that growth." He also was concerned with the need for federal grant funding for BPD expansion, most notably the addition of a mental health specialist.

CDA acquires land for future fire stations; BPD applies for grants The Baraboo Police Department will apply for federal funds to bring in a mental health specialist and help with school resource officer wages. Baraboo's Community Development Authority now has ownership of land slated for future fire and EMS stations.

"I can't emphasize enough that, as you do this growth, as you do the planning to grow, grow, grow more assessed value, you've got to be thinking of how you're going to serve that growth," said Bohl, who added that the staffing reductions do not reflect well in that regard.

"I was very pleased to hear from our community members present at the public budget forum, that public safety is absolutely a concern and they want those vacated law enforcement officer positions replaced as soon as budgetarily possible…and I agree wholeheartedly with them," said Sinden in an email.

Jeff Spencer, a city resident and business agent for the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, expressed similar sentiments regarding police staffing and public safety. He also questioned how revenues from the city's annual wheel tax of $20 per vehicle is spent, which Bradley said is used for city road maintenance budgeting.

Angela Witczak, a city Parks and Recreation board member, emphasized the need for the prospective BPD mental health specialist, saying that the Baraboo area desperately needs emphasis on mental health. She also discussed how the added park facilities in the city, such as a mountain biking trail and upcoming splash pad and Riverfront Park, need discussion on future maintenance plans.

"We have less employees and we have more parks to maintain," said Witczak. "Something to think about is we are going to need people to maintain those parks."

Witczak, Kujak, and city resident Jerry Jackson all discussed the future of the city's swimming pool, located at Campbell Park. Jackson said that he hopes budgeting for repairs or replacement of the pool does not eventually result in the city not having one.

"The pool is in dire straits," said city administrator Casey Bradley in response to Jackson, adding that the pool is roughly 85 years old.

Bradley added that the city's common council and finance committee is still working on a replacement plan for the pool. He said earlier in the meeting that the city's growth has not maintained consistency with the increased costs of living and maintenance of services and facilities.

The 2023 budget forced the city to cut the officers as well as all part-time Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Library positions and other city staff. Energy costs in the city could increase roughly 20%, according to Bradley.

"We've got a lot of unknowns coming," said Bradley. "Fortunately, for the first time in a long time, we have real growth. We have about a 27% increase in our housing stock."

John Kessenich, an 18-year city resident and owner of The Grainery food store downtown, expressed appreciation for city support of his business and optimism for the city's potential economic growth. He said that the city could look into creative measures for gaining revenue, particularly parking fees. As a grocery store owner, he said an increase in healthy food purchasing options could also help with the city's mental health problems.

"I'm an optimistic guy," said Kessenich. "I see nothing but a bright future for Baraboo. I want to be part of it."

UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus director Steven Swallen said that he wants to maintain the university's status as an "educational hub" for the region and a "community focal point." He added that Boo-U is looking to expand its degree programs, particularly four-year degrees, as the campus has been mostly a two-year school.

Swallen lauded the school's parent campus, UW-Platteville, for its engineering program and is hoping to expand the four-year programs in the field offered in Platteville to the Baraboo campus.

Marianne Cotter, co-president of environmental nonprofit Powered Up Baraboo, expressed her desire for the city to continue to seek clean energy sources. She said that maintaining the viability of Baraboo's natural area is paramount, citing the city's proximity to Devil's Lake and Mirror Lake State Parks, as well as the Baraboo River and bluffs.

"I would hope that you would keep that goal in mind, as it is a win for all of us, as well as for the natural world," said Cotter, imploring city officials to keep environmental considerations in mind when making decisions.

She also discussed the city funding a public taxicab service would not only serve people without vehicles, but would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The increase in "green spaces" such as parks and other natural areas is also a positive, according to Cotter.

The upcoming Baraboo Fire and EMS District facilities are also being planned with environmental considerations in mind. She added that she hopes BPD looks into having an electric vehicle fleet.