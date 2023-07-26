A school-based day care expansion to include infants and toddlers in Mauston received a major boost through federal funding.

The Juneau County Board on July 18 approved the $340,000 federal grant to support an early childhood day care service expansion by the School District of Mauston. Upon completion, the day care will be able to house 57 children from ages 0 to 5. District superintendent Joel Heesch indicated the rest of the project will be district funded and that it will attempt to do much of the work using its own staff to defray costs.

Funding for the day care expansion passed on a 13-6 vote, with two board members, Betty Manson and James Ryczek, absent. The six votes against the measure were from Alds. Aimee Stieve, Ray Zipperer, John Ard, Jack Jasinski, Lynn Willard, and Tom Winters.

Originally, the day care center began operations in the fall of 2020 and was for school-age children at Gordon Olson Middle School on the district campus. The day care is still slated to serve school-age children but will be expanded to include infants and toddlers. The district campus includes the recently constructed West Side Elementary School, Olson Middle School, and Mauston High School.

"What we realized is that the need for more and expanded child care was very significant in our area," said Heesch. "We have been, since 2020, reviewing and analyzing and evaluating the possibility of increasing our offerings to birth to five as well. What was initially school aged is now expanding even greater than that."

A portion of Mauston High School is slated for renovation to accommodate the expansion of day care services. Heesch not only sees this as an opportunity for more options in early childhood care but for district students interested in early childhood care and education to get a start.

"A big part of the reason this is going to the high school is because we are going to be able to create some pathways for high school students that are looking at pursuing early childhood as a career," said Heesch. "Having it right at the high school gives those high school students an opportunity, as a part of their school day, to be able to gain experience in early childhood as an employee in our child care center."

Heesch said that the district needs to gauge how much the operation costs before announcing residential fees for having their children in the day care. He said that it will be competitive with other child care facilities in the area. The district has tentative plans to begin the renovated day care operations in January, but Heesch said timing is based on when the work gets done.