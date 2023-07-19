Mauston residents who wish to speak at public meetings can't discuss personnel matters, under a change in the rules for addressing city officials.

Mayor Dennis Nielsen announced the policy change at the June 27 common council meeting.

"This really just represented a modest tweak to rules that had been in place for a while," said city administrator Randy Reeg in an email, adding that the changed rules are now policy for public involvement at meetings.

Public meetings, while open to citizens, are not public forums, Nielsen wrote, adding that the city values public input and welcomes public comment at every council meeting. People wishing to speak at Mauston council meetings must fill out a registration form in advance and can only speak during designated public comment times.

All comments at council meetings are limited to three minutes or less and are supposed to be directed to the presiding chair of meetings — usually Nielsen — and not other individuals. Comments can be related to items on the council's agenda or other matters excluding personnel issues. The contents of such comments are required to be relevant to the issue discussed and not attacks on individuals, institutions, or organizations.

The council or other city government bodies are not allowed to debate comments or take action on them during the public comment period unless they are related to an agenda item for the meeting at which they are discussed.

Others in attendance at the meeting may be called by the council to comment on a topic if the council feels the person's input could help with debate and decision-making. Side conversations and outbursts on matters by audience members is prohibited at the meetings.

Consequences for not following speaking rules include being disallowed from speaking for the remainder of the meeting and possibly being escorted out by law enforcement, particularly if someone is being disruptive or causing a disturbance.

"Speaking during these public comment periods is a privilege," Nielsen wrote.